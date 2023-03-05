Mid Day Pick Me Up with Pure Intentions Coffee

Thumper is available to adopt from Billie's Buddies

Here is the perfect mid day pick me up. Meet an adorable three-legged friend from Billies Buddies... Thumper!

Thumper came in with many breaks in his leg and had to have it amputated... But that hasnt slowed him down one bit! He's 15 weeks old and loves to play cuddle and does great in new environments and around others!

Today is actually national specially-abled pets day which shines a spotlight on the needs of pets with disabilities. So it's important to note adorable Thumper would require some extra costs and care but would be worth every moment!

