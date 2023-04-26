Midday Pick Me Up with Pure Intentions Coffee

Pure Intentions Coffee is locally roasted here in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Eugene and Mia gave a shout out this Wednesday to a new partner joining the Charlotte Today family. Pure Intentions Coffee is locally roasted here in Charlotte and they are serving up great mugs and great coffee. It's the perfect midday pick me up!

Speaking of a pick me ups, when Eugene needs a mood boost he turns to music! He loves Fred Hammond - "They That Wait on the Lord" ..sometimes it's a little Earth Wind and Fire..or The Dramatics..or Gerald Albright.

When Mia needs a pick me up, she turns to getting a good workout in, reading a book in a cozy environment, or watching a Harry Potter Movie!

Be sure to join us every Wednesday for your midday pick me up brought to you by Pure Intentions Coffee.

