Ernie Adler shares how to make this dish for New Years Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New Year’s eve is almost here and it’s time to start thinking about the menu. Whether you’re going to a party or staying at home with a few friends or family, these days many people are opting for finger foods rather than planning a formal sit down meal. With food costs high tapas foods also allow you to offer a wider variety of foods with smaller appetizer sized portions so your food budget can go further.

Today we’re starting off with Middle Eastern kofta kabobs. These are great for appetizers because you can use different ground meats to make them, each with different spices; lamb, beef, turkey, chicken, venison, or whatever you like. You can also make them as an entrée with rice or couscous and grilled vegetables. So if you want to go “all in” make several different kinds each with different spices, perhaps each one representing a different culture or continent. They’ll be skewered to cook so they’re easy to handle both during cooking and also for your guests to eat.

Ernie recommends using longer skewers for this as they’re easier to prep and also make a nicer presentation. If using wood skewers soak them for about an hour. If you want to infuse some flavor into the skewer which will also get into the meat, soak them in some wine, bourbon, or whatever you like. If you want to just use Zaatar (a middle eastern spice blend that’s fine, or an alternative is make your own. Put some onion, garlic, and mint leaves in a food processor and pulse together. Remove and squeeze out the liquid, then combine with turmeric, paprika, lemon zest, salt, and pepper. Gently mix into your ground meat, then form into a football shape. Push 2 skewers through the meat and flatten the middle out a little, then put in the freezer for about 30 minutes which will help them stay together. Preheat your grill to 425, grill a few minutes per side until medium rare to medium temperature (135-145). On the side serve with tzatziki sauce and cut pita bread (small enough to make a one or 2 bite item).

Tzatziki sauce is quick and easy to make and you should make this at least 6 hours before. Grate or in a food processor pulse English then drain the liquid. In a bowl combine the cucumber with garlic, lemon juice, dill, salt and pepper to taste. You can also add in some chopped mint. Refrigerate, then spoon over the kabobs on the pits.

Finally, we’re ending with a great after midnight hot drink with a cookie flavor; the classic peppermint patty. Combine milk and half and half, add in some quality cocoa powder, sugar, molasses, ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg. Stir constantly until hot but not boiling, pour ¾ portion into a mug, add in peppermint schnapps, top with marshmallows or whipped cream or both! Finish off with a little cocoa powder on top.

