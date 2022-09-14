Middles C jazz has a cabaret show series coming up

The first show is this upcoming Tuesday

On September 20th, Middle C Jazz is launching their brand new series which will be bringing New York Cabaret right here to Charlotte! Multi award winner, Jeff Harnar will take the stage with his Sondheim tribute on the first night of the series next weekend.

Coming up after that will be the Off the Charts with Martha Bartz show. This show is premiering in New York City on September 30th and then will come to Middle C Jazz on October 18! There will also be shows in November and December.

According to the Middle C Jazz website, whether you’re a lifelong jazz listener or are curious about discovering new music, you’ll find a home at Middle C Jazz. With regional and national acts such as Maria Howell, Ziad, Steve Tyrell, Ronnie Laws, The Joey Alexander Trio, Special EFX, Gino Castillo, and Jazz is Phish, they aim to inspire every kind of music-lover. They bring artists from the mainstream, smooth, contemporary/emerging world, R&B/funk, and legend genres to the heart of our hometown for live performances as vibrant as the city we love.

For more information, go to MiddleCJazz.com.

