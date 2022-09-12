See 'Million Dollar Quartet Christmas' this weekend

Tickets start at $25

The Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is at Knight Theater this weekend, presented by Blumenthal Performing Arts.

According to the Blumenthal website, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous.

Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as they journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. It's a jam packed evening of holiday hits and classic characters you won't want to miss!

For more information and to get your tickets for the show, go online to blumenthalarts.org.

