"Miracles on a Mountainside" is a special event for disabled veterans

"Miracles on a Mountainside" helps hundreds of our nation's disabled veterans in the largest rehabilitative event of its kind in the world.

On Wednesday, Shawna Hill, a coach and recreational therapist, and Air Force Veteran, Kevin Patton...both shared what makes the event so special.

This is the 37th year for the event in Snowmass, Colorado...March 25th - 31st.

The program got it's start in the late 1980s, and now more than 350 veterans are taking part in the annual event.

The NDVWSC allows Veterans with disabilities such as traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations, neurological disorders, visual impairments and other profound injuries and medical concernsto participate in activities many of them never believed possible.

The annual clinic showcases the health and rehabilitative benefits adaptive sports, including Alpine and Nordic skiing, sled hockey, scuba diving, snowmobiling, rock climbing and other therapeutic outdoor experiences, provide Veterans. These experiences provide the catalyst to improve overall physical well-being, mental health, self-esteem, community re-entry and readjustment.

The clinic, which began with 90 participants more than three decades ago and is made possible through a longstanding partnership between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and DAV (Disabled American Veterans), has grown to assist nearly 400 profoundly disabled Veterans each year. Today, the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic is the world leader in rehabilitation.

World-class instructors help Veterans achieve their maximum potential based on their unique capabilities. Along the way, it’s introduced dozens of Veterans to future glory as Paralympic athletes. To learn more head to wintersportsclinic.org

