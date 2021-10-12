Missing time from work after a car accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising.
What happens if you miss time from work because of your injuries from a car accident?
It should be covered in the car accident claims process. The key point is to make sure you have the documentation to support it. You will need to get a note from the doctor saying you cannot return to work. A jury or an adjuster is going to want to see the a medical professional said you could not return to work. You also will need to get proof from your employer showing the time you missed from work and the money you lost out on.
ShaneSmithLaw.com 980-999-9999