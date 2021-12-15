Missing time from work due to a car wreck

If you're injured in a car wreck and have to miss time from work, you should be covered. Shane Smith, with Shane Smith Law, says it should be covered in the claims process. The key thing is to have the documentation you need, like forms from the medical doctor who took you out of work. A jury or an adjustor is going to expect that a medical professional said you were hurt and couldn't go to work. You will also need documentation from your employer saying that you did actually miss that time from work.