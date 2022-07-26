Mister Sparky will keep your home safe and beautiful

Let Mister Sparky keep your home safe

Today we're learning more about what you need to know to keep your home safe this summer. Rusty Wise and Scotty Hutchens join us from Mister Sparky with what we need to pay attention to, in our homes



Electric Shock Drownings

Electric-shock drowning happens when an electric current, typically low-level AC current from boats, docks, or lights, "escapes" and shocks nearby swimmers. The shock paralyzes them, so they can't swim or help themselves. Mister Sparky can help and want you to be safe in and around water. Mister Sparky are seeing so many people building docks that are energize. It’s important to make sure your dock or pool is done correctly or it can lead to electric shock drowning. Mister Sparky has a device to check to see if there is voltage in the water. If you are having problems or think you may have some issues call Mister Sparky.

LED Indoor/Outdoor Lighting

Lighting is a major part of making your home functional and attractive. That's why trend-setting interior designers and homemakers alike are turning to LED lights for their indoor lighting. LEDs became the first choice for residential lighting because it provides incredible benefits and savings.

The team of electricians at Mister Sparky specializes in installing indoor lighting to help you achieve the aesthetic you’re looking for in your home. We know that indoor lighting is an essential part of interior design, but it can also be a major source of energy consumption. For that reason, our team helps families and businesses install lighting that best aligns with their lifestyle and their budget. Our electricians always put your needs first, so we guarantee 100% satisfaction. With our team on your side, you can rest assured that the job will be done right the first time.