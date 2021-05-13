Cool off this summer with Project Source Misting products

We all know that in a short amount of time, it’s going to be HOT in the Carolinas. But this is a way to stay cool all summer. The mini mister is like a spray bottle, only better. Here's a description of how it works, from https://www.lowes.com .

"The Project Source quick-attach cooling mist kit can be quickly and easily attached to umbrellas, awnings, deck rails, tree branches and just about any other structure to provide a refreshing cooling mist to any outdoor area! The 20 included hook and loop straps can be used individually or combined together to fit the size of the mounting location. The pre-assembled tubing and fittings make set up a breeze. Pivoting T-joints allow you to point each misting nozzle in any direction. Provide a refreshing cooling mist to any outdoor area with the Project Source quick-attach cooling mist kit"!