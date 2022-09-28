Mitey riders help skids with special needs by offering therapeutic horseback riding

You can make a difference by making a donation to their cause

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harry Swimmer started Mitey Riders years ago when he met a girl in a wheelchair. He wondered how she would feel if she could ride a horse, and that's where it all began.

Today, Mitey Riders offers therapeutic horseback riding to kids with special needs. According to their website, their mission is to improve the lives of children with special needs through creative and effective therapeutic horseback riding. Their goal is to provide opportunities to benefit from the special relationship between horses and humans.

Therapeutic horseback riding is more than learning to ride a horse. Mitey Riders' lessons are designed to bring the full range of benefits that can come from interactions between a rider, a horse and a team of volunteers.

WCNC Charlotte, the TEGNA Foundation, Steel Skin Realty and the Parham Family Foundation have donated $5,000 to Mitey Riders. If you’d like to make a difference and donate money to horseback therapy for special needs kids, click here.

