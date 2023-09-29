M_J The Musical sponsored by Blumenthal Performing Arts

Channel your inner Michael Jackson and get ready to be Wowed!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Still finalizing your weekend plans? The charlotte international arts festival has you covered. Joining us this morning is Roman Banks from "MJ The Musical". Most people know me from my historic run as the first BIPOC actor to portray Evan in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway” says Banks. He adds “it is an honor to play Michael Jackson in ‘MJ The Musical." "When I got the role I haven’t danced in 5 years so it was a little intimidating.” This is a multi-Tony Award®-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour.



The Music! The Moves! The Icon! Now, the unparalleled artistry of the greatest entertainer of all time comes to Charlotte as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. “I really have been studying footage and interviews from Michael Jackson’s Bad and Dangerous Tour”, says Banks. He adds “I love how the show makes people who love and remember MJ feel.”

MJ The Musical is part of the Charlotte International Arts Festival (CIAF), a Blumenthal Performing Arts Original, that uniquely brings together Charlotte's local and international communities with global artists in a cultural celebration filled with live performances, art installations, food from around the world, and more. Come and check it out and get ready to get your dance moves on. The show runs thru October 8th, and for ticket information head over to CharlotteArtsFest.com to learn more about this show and all the other fun they have planned.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.