Modern day gift basket for any occasion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is better to give than it is to receive so today we are talking about the modern gift baskets with Lindsay Anvik from Babe&Butcher and how this gift is perfect for any occasion. The modern gift basket is here and full of items people will want. The old basket were shrink wrapped,and it had food that could have been in there for 2 to 20 years. They were often filled with a bunch of things people don't want or need like over salted cashews or stale crackers. Not so with the modern day basket. Babe&Butchers gift baskets are for any occasion and have a variety of items that are included.