Modifications to difficult exercises

F45 Plaza Midwood trainers break down how to do these four exercises

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Strength training can sometimes feel intimidating, but there are always ways to break it down and make it easier, or to modify. At F45 Training Plaza Midwood they can help you ease your way into strength training. F45Training.com/PlazaMidwood

Exercise 1: Barbell Deadlift

-focus on hinge of hips

-use a wall as a target

-touch the bar to the front of legs

Exercise 2: Rowing

-full body exercise but majority of power from legs

-legs, core, arms then arms, core, legs

-don't "hop" the knees"

Exercise 3: Kettlebell Clean

-power from hips and lower body

-pull straight up like you are pulling up a zipper

-think of your wrist twisting around the kettlebell instead of the kettlebell flopping onto your wrist

Exercise 4: Pullups

-engage the lats first (larger muscle)

-use bands to assist