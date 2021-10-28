Money mistakes you should avoid

3 money mistakes most people make

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We often make mistakes regarding our money that we are unaware of.

Bernadette Joy is the founder of Crush Your Money Goals, a financial education company teaching people how to become financially independent and retire early, will share three money mistakes to avoid.

Mistake 1: assuming you can only retire when you're old

The first mistake you say people make is assuming you can only retire when you're old. Retiring is not dictated by age, it's dictated by your finances. Joy defines retirement not as stopping work altogether, but showing up to work because you want to, not because you have to. Most people think they'll never retire, or have to wait until their sixties, seventies or eighties to retire but that's just not true. Instead of making the mistake to say I will retire when I'm old, commit to retire earlier than you expected! For the Joy family they decided to retire in their forties instead of in their sixties.

Mistake 2: ignoring how much you'll need in retirement.

The second mistake is ignoring how much you'll need in retirement. Here's the cold hard truth. Even if you lived on a very modest $3,000 a month for basic living expenses, that means you would need at least $1M of savings in retirement at a minimum. Now a lot of people will hear that number and say whoa that's a lot, but sticking your head in the sand isn't going to solve how to save for that. Even if you aren't able to save a lot for retirement, you can start saving at least $6,000 a year that is the limit for an individual retirement account each year. If you are eligible to save on the taxes by enrolling in a ROTH even better. But doing nothing is an awful mistake and will not help you get there.

Mistake 3: not having a monthly budget