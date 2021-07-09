Money saving tips to get you on track

Do a 7 day money reset challenge and pay off $1000 of debt

Saving money always sounds like a good idea.

but let's face it. It's hard. Bernadette Joy, money enthusiast, shares three simple ways you can start getting more motivated to crush your money goals this fall.

The first tip you have is to attempt a 7-day money habit reset.

Think of it like a cleanse for your money habits! You pick a week where you don't spend “ANY” unnecessary money. In normal times, the debt free community sometimes interprets this as no spending throughout the week but that excludes the normal allowance. For example, if you need to buy groceries, you can purchase them, but only within a pre-set amount. For people who are just working from home, this is actually a time where we might see more frivolous spending because it's so easy to wander onto Amazon and do some online shopping. Resist the urge and see if you can do a whole week without spending anything, it will make a difference in your savings.

The second tip is to pay off your next $1,000 of debt.

This is the challenge Joy is issuing to her debt crushing community. They are each tasked with paying off at least $1000 of debt this month. $1000 feels like a lot, but we are breaking that amount down so that they are paying it daily instead of all at once. Their challenge is to make a payment of $33 every day right when they first wake up. $33 feels a lot more doable than $1000 right? The goal is to get into the habit of thinking about their goal every day and making it feel less overwhelming. If you are someone who has debt and feel overwhelmed, this is a great way to start paying it off little by little.

The last way to motivate yourself is to go minimalist for 30 days.