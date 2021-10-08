Money saving tips you can use

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many of us have pent up demand to spend on things
like eating out, special events and of course
traveling especially since our spending habits have been curtailed because of the pandemic. Money expert, Bernadette Joy,
who has incidentally built six figures of savings during the pandemic,
has money tips to ease back into spending slowly while having fun.
Tip 1: Have a real plan to pay for entertainment. You must plan ahead of time. It is crucial to look at the next 30 days and budget items for entertainment. It is important if you have cash (when its gone that transaction is complete) but not necessary. Planning for your entertainment will make you enjoy it better and prevent haphazard spending binges.
Tip 2: Review all streaming subscriptions services. The pandemic forced people to use streaming services they may not need. There have been people who have up to 8 streaming services that perform the same function. It can be wasteful. So now is the time to take an audit of your streaming subscriptions. Exam your podcast, television and radio services. Cancelling those service and keeping the ones you only use will save you hundreds of dollars per year.
Tip 3: Save for the holidays now. Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner. Why not get a jump start on the purchases you will make for those holidays. Sometimes it is hard to save thousands of dollars, but if you break it up into do-able piece, like a hundred bucks a month then its manageable. Saving now for the holidays is a great way to get ahead and in control of your spending. For more information and some solid tips like the "Dollar spent to use method" check out Crushyourmoneygoals.com.