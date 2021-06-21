Avoiding three money mistakes

Save money, tips to help you get ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Oftentimes we can be frivolous when it comes to money. Money comes in and you think it will last and it doesn’t. We all can become a little more savvier when it comes to money. Bernadette Joy from Crush Your Money Goals has 3 mistakes you need to avoid so you can keep this vital financial resource from disappearing too soon.

Tip 1: Stop thinking too far ahead.

Joy says "I know that seems counterproductive but thinking too far can cause paralysis by analysis.” Focus on a 30 day plan and distribute your monthly earnings across five budgetary issues, food, transportation, housing, utilities and health. You’ll find that you may be able to keep track of your money better.

Tip 2: Avoid transferring debt to zero percent credit cards. What? Yes, Bernadette says “be honest with yourself. If you haven’t fixed the problem that led to large credit card debt in the first place, transferring your debt will not solve the problem it would only increase future debt." Look at your spending if it is out of control get control of it before you transfer debt.

Tip 3: Don't pay down debt unless you've built a one month reserve of cash for emergencies. “Its is good to pay down debt but you need to build one month’s worth of expenses in cash in a high yield savings account. So if and when the unexpected emergency happens your not losing the progress you made and running up credit cards" says Joy.