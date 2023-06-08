Monsignor McSweeney - World Hunger Drive

World Hunger has been a major problem particularly in Haiti. Haiti remains in a dire situation due to no functioning legitimate government, gangs controlling southern Haiti, high levels of crime, limited fuel and extreme poverty. MMWHD supports Hands for Haiti which runs St. Marc school. The school was founded in 2008 and now employs a staff of over 65 members. The school educates over 350 students, Pre-K through high school, and provides a critical daily hot meal. A sewing trade school began last year and will be expanded to include an agricultural class. The meals that are packed serves the students. MMWHD also support the Missionaries of the Poor (MOP) in Haiti, who run a mission which cares for over 200 severely disabled. They also support the poor in Venezuela, India and locally in Charlotte both children & adults. The Brothers (MOP) routinely run food lines for the local community by serving the meals that are packed at our Meal Packing Event on 8/12, in Charlotte. The event is one that features 1,400 volunteers that will pack over 300,000 meals. “The goal is to raise awareness and to raise money” says Favory. “We also want to create sustainability” says Deacon Bitter. He goes on to say “Our support helps the Brothers of the MOP raise chickens, tilapia, pigs and goats. Additionally, St. Marc school is now raising chickens and tilapia which feeds their students and is shared with villagers in the area.” We have two Big events we want to make people aware of “ says Favory. They are a Fundraising Campaign: 7/15 -8/6/23 & The Meal Packing Event: 8/12/23 at St Matthew Catholic Church Charlotte (Registration for parishioners only due to demand). Also we will “We gratefully accept any level of monetary donations” says Deacon Bitters. Remember A donation of $100 will feed a child in Haiti for a year. For more information go to rebrand.ly/WorldHungerDrive.