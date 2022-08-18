Create a moon garden in your yard

These plants from Pike Nursery look beautiful both day and night

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Ever heard of a moon garden? It’s a garden or outdoor space that can be enjoyed day or night, which is great for the dog days of summer. Freda Rosen from Pike Nurseries joined Charlotte Today to share some tips on how we can create our own night-time garden oasis.

First – remember to put on your bug spray or bring some citronella candles to keep pesky mosquitos away.

THEN, pick some fragrant plants so you can enjoy their presence even in the dark. Obviously, you’ll be able to enjoy the garden in the daytime, but at night you want to have plants you’ll still be able to see or smell.

Gardenias, Roses, Lavender are great examples of fragrant plants to include in your moon garden.

Plants with white blooms and/or white and silver foliage are more easily seen at night by moonlight (they reflect the light more than other colors). Some great examples of plants to have in your moon garden now include:

o Vinca & Begonia –white summer flowers for sun or shade

o Dusty Miller & Lamb’s Ear – silvery foliage great filler for containers & garden beds

o Caladiums & Hostas – shade-loving foliage plants. Choose the ones with white in the pattern

o Hydrangeas – the panicle varieties, such as ‘Limelight’, are in bloom now and last into fall

o Crape Myrtles - White flowers on trees will add varying heights/interest

Add solar-powered light sources that add an attractive glow at night: string lights, garden stakes, orbs & lanterns

Add a water source (fountain and/or birdbath). Water will reflect light at night & the sound of running water is both soothing & creates a psychological cooling effect.

Accessorize with light colors & reflective surfaces such as white/light colored pottery, toss pillows & reflective gazing balls

Visit one of our 4 Charlotte area stores, or go online to pikenursery.com.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.