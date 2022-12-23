More people are choosing 55+ communities

We are seeing an increase in these types of communities because of the aging population and these communities have a lot to offer. 55+ communities with everything you need to Live Happier. Explore the 55+ communities that is upbeat and modern and does not lack luxury. 55+ has amazing amenities such as gyms & wellness centers, stunning clubhouses. Often the facilities include resort pools and walking & biking trails. Many of these communities are pet friendly. There are many groups that have programs in these communities such as bible study, church along with many activities offered like arts & crafts, exercising, social events and many more. A 55+ community is not the same as an Assisted Living facility. A 55+ community is considered independent living where one can care for themselves. However, they can have a caregiver come in if at some point they need some assistance. There are many reasons people are moving into a 55+ community. Some people are downsizing to smaller homes. There is little to no home maintenance and landscape. Here is a chance to connect with others your age. Some people are moving near their children and there is an increased level of safety in the 55+ community. There are usually many activities offered in these communities aimed at keeping the residents active. To qualify a person does need to be at least 55 years old but there is no upper limit age restriction. “I visited one of the newer communities in our area recently and the sales manager shared that the average age in her community was 79” says Parker.