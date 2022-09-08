Motels offering a retro feel with new vibe

Enjoy your next vacay at a vintage motel

Searches on the Hotels.com app for beach resorts have been surging this summer. Beach houses and all-inclusive are great, but travel expert Melanie Fish is here with a look at some beloved beach motels. “Hotels.com just released the top 10 beach motels for consumers to consider” says Fish. The United States Coast is aligned with retro beach getaways which offers a vintage new vibe. Here are just a few.

Vagabond in Miami

The Vagabond Motel is a historic motel located at 7301 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, Florida that exhibits Miami Modern architecture. The building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in late 2014 after being nominated by the state. Blending cutting edge design with timeless retro aesthetics, the newly renovated Vagabond Hotel is a cosmopolitan mix of all things hassle-free. The perfect balance of attentive boutique service, retro-chic inspired interiors and contemporary comfort, the Vagabond invites you to kick back and relax and enjoy the poolside bars. Rooms start at $170.

Cambria Beach Lodge

Cambria Beach Lodge is based upon an interpretation of the classic California road trip experience. It’s a roadside motel reimagined. Through a combination of surf, wheels, and timber, the California Central Coast is perhaps one of the most beautiful edges of water in the world. Fueled by the belief to wander, dream, and explore, many people believe that Cambria, California is one of the last great undiscovered California coastal destinations. The motel offers free parking and EV service and the rooms are less than $270 a night.

Parker Beach Lodge

Stay at Parker Beach Lodge and explore the timeless charm of Cape Cod. Just steps from Yarmouth's beaches. Parker Beach lodge accommodations include a seasonal outdoor swimming pool and free WiFi throughout the property. It is also pet friendly and starts at less than $200 a night. Kick off your shoes and make yourself at home.