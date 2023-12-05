Mother’s Day Essentials!

Honor mom for Mother’s Day

This weekend is Mother’s Day, so here to share how we can all celebrate mom is Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss. Limor has delicious ways to serve up brunch for mom as well as honor her with a little self-care for Mother’s Day.

Breakfast or Brunch

Take a bite of America’s Favorite Brioche brand this Mother’s Day brunch. Using an authentic French recipe, St Pierre’s brioche delights are slightly sweet in flavor, and soft in texture and will make for the most indulgent breakfast in bed or weekend brunch treat.



Self-care

Treat yourself and your mom with Olay’s Cleansing & Nourishing Body Wash and Nourishing & Hydrating Body Lotion, both with Hyaluronic Acid. Products are available from a range of $5-$10. Learn More About Olay Body’s Partnership with Every Mother Counts at Walmart.com

