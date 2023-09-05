Mother’s Day scones fit for a queen

350g about 2 1/3 cups King Arthur flour, plus more for dusting

1 tbsp plus 1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp sea salt

85g about 3/4 stick of cold unsalted butter, (I love Kerry gold)

3 tbsp granulated sugar

200ml about 7oz whole milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

Milk to glaze

jam and clotted cream, to serve



Heat the oven to 400f and place a baking sheet in the oven. Heat the milk in a saucepan until just warm and add the lemon juice and vanilla and set aside. Tip the flour, salt, baking powder, and sugar into a mixing bowl and combine and then grate on a cheese grater the butter into the flour. Mix with a fork until the mixture looks crumbly. Make a well in the flour mixture , then add the milk and mix it quickly with a fork until just combined. Gather in a ball and place on a cutting board sprinkled with flour. Pat into a round at least 2 - 2 ½ inches deep. And take a 3 inch cutter (smooth-edged cutters tend to cut more cleanly, giving a better rise) and plunge into the dough. Repeat until you have all the scones you can cut out . Then You may need to press what’s left of the dough back into the rounds to make the rest of the scones. Brush the tops with milk , then arrange on the hot baking sheet. Bake in the oven for 13-15 mins until risen and golden on the top. Eat warm or room temperature on the day of baking, generously topped with jam and clotted cream. If freezing, freeze once cool. Defrost, then put in a low oven about 300f for a few minutes to refresh.