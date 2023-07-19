Moves to tone your upper body, from the comfort of a chair

Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor helps you tone up, without even having to stand up!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's time to get fit! On Wednesday's show we were joined by Motivational Fitness Trainer, Meghan Trainor.

The feature of this week's Wellness Wednesday: Upper Body/Arm Workout, from the comfort of your chair.

Required equipment: a set of weights

Exercise: 1 Bicep Serve

Exercise 2: Straight Arm Tricep Push Back

There's also an alternative for this 2nd exercise: you can take the weights up over your head, and still get a great Tricep workout.

Meghan pointing out, when working your biceps, it's important to then work your triceps.

Exercise 3: Back Butterfly

Trainor says not sure where to focus? "..for all you ladies working out with us...you want to feel the squeeze right in the back of your tank top or sports bra."

Exercise 4: Lateral Raise For Shoulders

A longtime friend of the show, Meghan's workouts vary from week to week.

You can catch her workouts live on instagram @BodyByTrainor

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.