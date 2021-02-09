Movies are returning to the Theaters

Respect and Free Guy are just an example of what people will see in the theaters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Movies are back and theater are re-opening. Sean O’Connell content director for Cinema blend is here to preview 3 movies that will be coming to a theater near you. People are feeling safe going back to the movies and Hollywood has put a lot of big films in the queue from Marvel to James Bond to accommodate people returning to the theaters.

Here are a sample list of what is in the theaters.

Free Guy - Free Guy is a movie about a video game of sorts. It stars Ryan Reynolds who is a player inside the game that realizes that he is a player inside the game and subsequently, tries to find a way out of the video game universe.

Respect - It’s a movie about the life and career of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The music and singing is fantastic. You’ll discover some things that you may not have known about Aretha Franklin. It’s a must see and Jennifer Hudson portrayal of Aretha Franklin is spot on and Oscar worthy.

Shang Chi – this movie from the Marvel Comic universe features the origin of a new Kung Fu master, Shang Chi. The action is exciting and connects immediately with the marvel fans. Its also a funny movie that takes on several unexpected turns halfway through the movie. You’ll want to check out Shang Chi.