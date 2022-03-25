Moving Season is here, and Opendoor can help

Opendoor is a one-stop shop for home buyers and sellers

Moving Season is here and Opendoor is empowering people in Charlotte to buy and sell a home quickly and with certainty and ease.

In a recent survey "honey, i shrunk the house!", opendoor revealed that many buyers across The U.S. find resizing a top challenge and share the same non-negotiables in a new home.