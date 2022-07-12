MSC is proudly unveiling their newest ship, the MSC Seascape

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Cruising is Back! With cruising on the upswing, health and safety protocols being top priority within the cruise industry, MSC is proudly unveiling their newest ship. Today, December 7th, New York City will serve as the glittering backdrop for an extraordinary inaugural event when MSC Cruises' newest U.S. flagship – MSC Seascape.

There are lots of great attractions available on the MSC Seascape. One of those is the infinity pool. There is also the Bridge of Size that is above the infinity pool that has glass panels on the floor. There are many other pools on the ship as well! You can also ride their rollercoaster ride that is a robot arm over the side of the ship.

