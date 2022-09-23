Countdown to 4th Annual Muggsy Bogues Celebrity Golf Classic

Benefits the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation, and their scholarship programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 4th Annual Muggsy Bogues Celebrity Golf Classic is right around the corner. The tournament benefits the Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation.

On Friday the NBA Legend stopped by Charlotte Today to tell us about the tournament and the work his foundation does to help people across the area.

Bogues made a name for himself in the NBA at just 5 foot 3.

Growing up in Baltimore, he says he learned early on the importance of helping others around you. The foundation awards scholarships, and works with CPCC, to get people the training they need to take their lives and careers to the next level.

Top name celebrities are always a draw at the MB Golf Classic and this year is no different.

They are playing Monday September 26th, at The Club at Longview. You don't have to play golf to get involved with the foundation, there are many different ways you can help.

To learn more about the foundation go to: boguesfoundation.org

@BoguesFamFdn Instagram / Twitter/ Facebook

