Multi-functional Rooms are trending

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The pandemic is over but the need for Multi-Function Family Space is still one of the top needs homeowners are wanting. This space needs to be beautiful but also serve many different functions. For more we turned to Lauren Clement Interior designer.

Over the last few months, many of you have realized how valuable a multi-functional space can be. Rooms that offers flexibility and ease of transitioning into something else that is viable and useful. An area that can be an study or office or convert into a guest bedroom. Or the ever-increasing popularity of a mudroom – with its many functions including laundry room, craft room, mail sorting, dog grooming. When a room or space has more than one purpose, it becomes that much more valuable and needed.

Somethings to consider when dealing with multi-functional space is what purposes will it have. Who will use this space? These areas of multifunctional space include entertainment rooms, which you need plenty of seating, a family room where you may play games or watch a movie. A room designed only for quiet time but can be used as a work study room. Plus a space for personal time like reading a book. "Don’t forget fabric is a big key to its multi functionality” says Clement. She goes on to say “Fabric allows you to dictate the performance and the durability of the space.” This trend continues to grow as families are meeting the demands of multi-purpose rooms in these changing times. For more information visit on Instagram @Lauren.Nicole.Designs.

