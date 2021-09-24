Mums the Word

Mums are beautiful fall plants that will jazz up your space

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the weather starting to cool down a bit, it’s time to start thinking about a new blooming season from Pike Nurseries. Tracy Black, at the Ballantyne location shares more about everyone’s favorite fall flower to plant this season, mums. Mums are the perfect flower to incorporate into your landscaping this fall. Fun fact: We grow a lot of our own plants you see in the store – including these mums. Our farms in Georgia are growing over 130 varieties, for a total of 48,000 mums shipping out to all our stores. Here are some tips for choosing the perfect mum to incorporate into your home.

Tips for your home: At the start of the season, look for mums where the flowers are only partially open with lots of buds. This will maximize bloom time for you as the buds continue to open as the season progresses. Once you get your mums home, place them where they’ll get full to part sun – at least 6 hrs. You can plant them in your garden beds if you like, but the best part of these flowers is they really shine on their own in a pot (or in a mixed container with other fall flowers). Simply drop the nursery pot into any decorative container of your choice and you’re ready to display these beauties on your porch, balcony, or wherever. Mix and match sizes and colors for maximum fall flair!

Tips to keep your mums looking good: Once the earliest blooms start to turn brown, pinch them off to make room for the other buds to open. Keep your mums evenly watered – they don’t like to dry out completely and they don’t like to be too wet. Aim for lightly moist soil. If you get rain, you may not have to water to make up for water deficiency. Just use your finger to test the soil moisture every couple of days (every day if it’s especially warm/dry). Mum stems can be delicate. Avoid putting your mums in a place where they’ll get jostled a lot, this way you don’t lose stems to breakage.