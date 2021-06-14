Mural to honor women who lead in our community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CEO of Lavoie CPA, Sharai Lavoie, has been nominated for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Man/Woman of the Year (MWOY) campaign. As part of her efforts to raise money and awareness for LLS, Sharai wanted to do something that aligned with her passion - supporting women leaders.

To merge these two ideas together, Sharai is working with an artist to create a wall mural to pay tribute to all women who have made a difference in our lives. As a way to use this to support LLS and their mission of finding a cure for cancer, you can donate $250 to have your name or the name of someone who inspired you added to the wall. There are limited spots available to have a name added to the wall.