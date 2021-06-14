Mural to honor women who lead in our community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CEO of Lavoie CPA, Sharai Lavoie, has been nominated for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Man/Woman of the Year (MWOY) campaign. As part of her efforts to raise money and awareness for LLS, Sharai wanted to do something that aligned with her passion - supporting women leaders.
To merge these two ideas together, Sharai is working with an artist to create a wall mural to pay tribute to all women who have made a difference in our lives. As a way to use this to support LLS and their mission of finding a cure for cancer, you can donate $250 to have your name or the name of someone who inspired you added to the wall. There are limited spots available to have a name added to the wall.
The mural will be in the South end area of Charlote on the Design Center Bulding in Nebel’s Alley. For more information, go online to southendmural.com.