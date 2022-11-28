Mushroom & Asparagus hand pies

Chef Andria Gaskins shares this delicious recipe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mushroom and Asparagus Hand Pies



Makes 6 servings

½ (8-ounce) package baby bella mushrooms, stemmed and chopped

Kosher salt

Coarse-ground black pepper

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

8 ounces asparagus, trimmed and cut into ¼-inch pieces

½ (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened

½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 tablespoons heavy cream, plus more for the egg wash

½ teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon lemon juice

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

1 (17-ounce) box frozen puff pastry, thawed and chilled

1 large egg

Grated parmesan cheese, for sprinkling

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Season the mushrooms with salt and pepper and toss with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Roast the mushroom on a baking sheet for 5 minutes. Place the asparagus on the baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Toss with the remaining 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Roast on a baking sheet for 5 minutes and then set aside to cool.

Mix the cream cheese with 2 tablespoons cream on low speed with a hand or stand mixer. Add the cheese, garlic, pepper flakes, lemon juice, cumin, and thyme. Mix until combined. Fold in the asparagus and mushrooms.

Unfold 1 pastry sheet on the work surface and cut into 3 strips along the seam. Cut each strip in half crosswise. Repeat with the remaining pastry sheet, making 12 pastry squares.

Line a second baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop ¼ to 1/3 cup of the cheese mixture onto the center of 6 of the puff pastry sheets. Brush the edges of the pastry lightly with eggwash and tops with the remaining pastry sheets. Gently press the edges together to seal. Crimp the edges with a fork. Transfer the hand pies to the prepared baking sheet, spacing evenly apart. Brush the hand pies with eggwash. Use a paring knife to cut 2 (¾-inch) slits on top of each hand pie. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and freeze for 30 minutes.

Bake the hand pies until they are puffed, browned, and crisp, 30 to 35 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

