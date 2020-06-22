Easy mushroom melt

﻿Mushroom melt

Serves four



4 Portabella mushrooms

2 cups fresh chopped spinach

1 cup tasty cheese feta cheddar Swiss or your favorite ( optional )

2 ripe avocados deskinned, seeded and chopped

1 cup grilled onions or peppers or tomatoes

4 fried eggs or cooked pieces of salmon, shrimp, or steak

Herbs like thyme or oregano to sprinkle

black pepper and sea salt to taste

A little butter or avocado oil for grilling



Wipe a pan with a little oil then grill the mushrooms face down for five minutes and flip cooking on the other side for another 3 to 4 minutes until tender. Flip mushrooms and divide spinach, veggies, and cheese if using over the top. Cover and cook a couple minutes until wilted and then top with protein of choice, herbs and seasoning. Serve warm or room temperature ! Enjoy



This is an easy breakfast lunch or dinner dish that can be made in less than 10 minutes and can cater to meat eaters , vegetarians , vegans, and gluten-free dietary preferences!



Easy way to use up different tasty cheeses or veggies lurking in the fridge not wanting to end up on the scrap pile!



Economical without looking economical!