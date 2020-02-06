An easy vegetarian dinner

Roll the pastry out and place on a lined baking tray. Prick pastry all over and brush with beaten egg. Bake at 400F for 15 minutes until risen and golden and remove. Heat a large frying pan until hot and add the butter and fry the mushrooms for 5 mins until there is no liquid left in the pan. Season with garlic, salt, and pepper. Spread the cheese in the bottom of the pastry and spoon the mushrooms into the middle. Bake for 10 minutes until warm and garnish with herbs and cut into slices to serve.