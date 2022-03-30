Music is a huge part of Charlotte Shout

Charlotte Shout kicks off this weekend

Applesauce Group is a 501c3 non-profit based here in Charlotte that leverages art, culture, and entertainment as a tool to provide points of access to life-enhancing resources to people from historically excluded communities.

Queen City Jam Clash is a live music competition where 4 bands are tasked with each representing a singular decade spanning from the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s. They will each perform a 25-minute set before a panel of judges and a live audience to determine which decade produced the best Black music. The winning band will receive a cash prize and the esteemed title of Queen City Jam Clash champion.