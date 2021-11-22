Music programs for seniors

Tosco Music has a variety of programs and events for seniors to enjoy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tosco Music is a nonprofit organization that has been building community through music for over 20 years with variety music concerts called Tosco Music Parties.

Tosco Music also provides youth music scholarships, and brings other live music performances to seniors, presenting local acts performing a wide variety of music genres.

Their programs for older adults happen at community centers, churches, and independent and long-term-care residences across the Charlotte region. 40-50 this year at more than a dozen locations.

We pivoted to virtual programming and outdoor performances when the pandemic hit.

Shared music contributes to an experience of belonging, connectedness and community as an antidote to the social isolation that so many seniors experience.

With senior singalong parties, local professional musicians perform songs from the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s that keep music and memory alive for seniors. The singalong format builds connections by engaging seniors with the music from their generation, and with each other in their own residential communities.