Must-Haves for summer

Limor Suss shares her finds for your Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares Summer BBQ essentials

Made with the finest natural ingredients, full of large pieces of premium quality apricots, Bonne Maman® Apricot Fruit Spread delivers an authentic, homemade taste with just the right touch of sugar, 38% less than regular preserves and 28% more fruit.

Bonne Maman® Herbal Tea’s gratifying blend of apple, cinnamon and dried elderflower is the perfect way to indulge your senses while nurturing little bonds of love each and everyday.

Santa Margherita Wines are the perfect pairings to your summer soirees.

Stop those pesky bugs from ruining your outdoor gatherings this summer with Bug Bite Thing. The award-winning insect bite relief suction tool retails for under $10 including free shipping on BugBiteThing.com.

