Charlotte Today

"Must Haves" for you and your family

Lifestyle Contributor, Megan Thomas Head share some of her top picks for families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.    

This morning on Charlotte Today, we talked "must haves" for you and your family, with Lifestyle Contributor, Megan Thomas Head.

Up first Megan talked about one her favorite places to shop: Work Market.

World Market is your one-stop shop for outdoor spring decor.   

worldmarket.com

 Next we turned our attention to food - another one of Megan's top picks:  Bringing the joy of French bakery, St Pierre remains Americas favorite brioche brand. Enjoy their authentic brioche loaf, waffles, sliders, hot dog rolls, burger buns and more. Elevate the everyday and be inspired by their recipes on stpierrebakery.com 

Rounding out her top three picks she shared as "must haves" for you and your family: Easy Meal & Snack Inspo at FarmRich.com 

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.   

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.  

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001  

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com  

