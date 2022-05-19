Myers Industries is not just tires

Myers Industries has toolboxes, coolers and tanks

Hardware Huddle is the gathering place for building brands, expanding influence and improving the lives of the homeowners through home improvement. Hardware Huddle host a number of companies to achieve its purpose of influencing the nation in home improvement. One such company is Myers Industries here with more is Sherri Wolford. Myers have been known for their tire division of treading and retreading but that’s not the only thing they do. Myers Industries has a number of products they want to showcase to the consumer at the Hardware Huddle.

We work within two distinct business segments: Material Handling and Distribution. In our Material Handling Segment, we design, manufacture, and market a variety of plastic and metal products. These range from plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins to plastic recreational vehicle (“RV”) tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, and more. The Distribution Segment is engaged in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles, as well as the manufacturing of tire repair materials and custom rubber products. Both segments operate domestically and internationally, and serve a wide variety of specific markets.

Here are just a sample:

MXP Toolboxes – a line of tool boxes for extreme performance.

Scepter - A producer of portable fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes and shipping containers that serves multiple markets and customers.

Kong Coolers – made in the USA come with several different attachments. These cooler are Bear Certified.