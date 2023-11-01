Natalie Carr performs on Charlotte Today

She describes her music as a combination of Pop and R&B

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In today's Entertainment Spotlight we showcase Singer/Songwriter Natalie Carr.

Carr, who is originally from CT, now calls the Queen City home after coming down here for school.

She tells us she describes her music as a combination of Pop and R&B, after growing up listening to all genres of music. She grew up playing guitar and piano, and taught herself how to sing.

Carr has been releasing singles, and has a new ballad coming out. She says she loves everything about creating music.

You can follow her on social media in a variety of ways, just go to:

@nataliecarrmusic on instagram, tiktok, facebook, and then Natalie Carr on Spotify, or YouTube.

When Natalie and her band joined us on Charlotte Today, she performed the song “Fate” for us.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.