Nathan Dowdy performs for Charlotte Today

Nathan is a musical artist and a media producer here in the Queen City. He visited Charlotte Today to play his song "Run" which is out now as a live acoustic version. It will be released on his band The Hwy's upcoming album this Fall.
Dowdy's friend Garrett is going through a tough health battle with a progressive joint disease, and Nathan is helping raising funds to help him cover the expenses his family has incurred during his ongoing recovery. You can help out by donating at GarrettGlaus.com/GoFundMe.
You can find Nathan's film, photography, music, art, and design portfolio at www nathandowdy.com.
Here's a list of his upcoming shows!
MAY 20 FRI
The Hwy live at Camp North End @ 6:00pm
Charlotte, NC, United States
MAY 21 SAT
Decent People live at Divine Barrel Brewing @ 7:00pm
Charlotte, NC, United States
MAY 26 THU
Nathan live at District 8 Beer Company @ 6:00pm
Belmont, NC, United States
MAY 28 SAT
The Hwy live at Sycamore Brewing @ 5:00pm
Charlotte, NC, United States
MAY 31 TUE
Nathan live at Sycamore Brewing @ 5:30pm
Charlotte, NC, United States
JUN 2 THU
The Hwy live at Music at The Met @ 6:00pm
Charlotte, NC, United States
JUN 5 SUN
Nathan live at Sycamore Brewing @ 1:00pm
Charlotte, NC, United States
JUN 9 THU
Nathan live at District 8 Beer Company @ 6:00pm
Belmont, NC, United States
JUN 11 SAT
Nathan live at Press & Porter Coffee & Pourhouse @ 7:00pm
Concord, NC, United States
JUN 16 THU
Nathan live at District 8 Beer Company @ 6:00pm
Belmont, NC, United States
JUN 19 SUN
The Hwy live at OMB @ 12:00pm
Charlotte, NC, United States
JUN 23 THU
Decent People live at D9 Brewing Company @ 5:00pm
Cornelius, NC, United States
JUN 26 SUN
Nathan live at Sycamore Brewing @ 1:00pm
Charlotte, NC, United States
JUL 2 SAT
Nathan live at High Branch Brewing Co @ 5:00pm
Concord, NC, United States
JUL 7 THU
Nathan live at District 8 Beer Company @ 6:00pm
Belmont, NC, United States
