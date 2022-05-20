Nathan Dowdy performs for Charlotte Today

Nathan is a musical artist and a media producer here in the Queen City

Nathan is a musical artist and a media producer here in the Queen City. He visited Charlotte Today to play his song "Run" which is out now as a live acoustic version. It will be released on his band The Hwy's upcoming album this Fall.

Dowdy's friend Garrett is going through a tough health battle with a progressive joint disease, and Nathan is helping raising funds to help him cover the expenses his family has incurred during his ongoing recovery. You can help out by donating at GarrettGlaus.com/GoFundMe.

You can find Nathan's film, photography, music, art, and design portfolio at www nathandowdy.com .

Here's a list of his upcoming shows!





MAY 20 FRI

The Hwy live at Camp North End @ 6:00pm

Charlotte, NC, United States

MAY 21 SAT

Decent People live at Divine Barrel Brewing @ 7:00pm

Charlotte, NC, United States

MAY 26 THU

Nathan live at District 8 Beer Company @ 6:00pm

Belmont, NC, United States

MAY 28 SAT

The Hwy live at Sycamore Brewing @ 5:00pm

Charlotte, NC, United States

MAY 31 TUE

Nathan live at Sycamore Brewing @ 5:30pm

Charlotte, NC, United States

JUN 2 THU

The Hwy live at Music at The Met @ 6:00pm

Charlotte, NC, United States

JUN 5 SUN

Nathan live at Sycamore Brewing @ 1:00pm

Charlotte, NC, United States

JUN 9 THU

Nathan live at District 8 Beer Company @ 6:00pm

Belmont, NC, United States

JUN 11 SAT

Nathan live at Press & Porter Coffee & Pourhouse @ 7:00pm

Concord, NC, United States

JUN 16 THU

Nathan live at District 8 Beer Company @ 6:00pm

Belmont, NC, United States

JUN 19 SUN

The Hwy live at OMB @ 12:00pm

Charlotte, NC, United States

JUN 23 THU

Decent People live at D9 Brewing Company @ 5:00pm

Cornelius, NC, United States

JUN 26 SUN

Nathan live at Sycamore Brewing @ 1:00pm

Charlotte, NC, United States

JUL 2 SAT

Nathan live at High Branch Brewing Co @ 5:00pm

Concord, NC, United States

JUL 7 THU

Nathan live at District 8 Beer Company @ 6:00pm

Belmont, NC, United States

