National Absinthe Day is March 5th

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — March 5th is National Absinthe Day! If you are looking for a great place to learn and discover more about absinthe, head to the bar at Supperland! Supperland offers 4 types of absinthe at the Bar so you'll have lots of great options. They are the only bar in the area offering this kind of selection/absinthe program so this is the spot to go.

There are some very common myths about absinthe. First people wonder; Is it legal? Yes! It was made legal in 2007. You want to make sure you consume safely though as it is over 100 proof. The other thing people ask is; Will it make you hallucinate? It will not!

Bar at Supperland opens at 5pm Tues-Fri and 4pm Sat-Sun. Walk-ins only, no reservation needed!

