CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Celebrate National Beer Lovers Day with Blue Blaze Brewing! They have a great menu of options for you to chose from and enjoy. Some great options are the Pink Blazer Hefeweizen wheat beer and the Alpine Wiesen Oktoberfest beer. Plus there's a new beer coming soon, the S'mores Blonde Ale!

Blue Blaze Brewing will be at the Bier de Femme Beer Festival this weekend on September 10th from 2pm and 6pm. It is hosted by and benefits non-profit NC Pint Boots Society that was created to assist, inspire and encourage women and/or non-binary individuals in the fermented/alcoholic beverage profession through education. Tickets and More info: www.bieredefemme.com.

Blue Blaze’s is celebrating their 6th Year Birthday Bash and are celebrating bringing the Charlotte area with quality craft beverages as a small, family-owned local business. The event is Saturday, September 24th from 12 to 10pm. It is a free, family event. More info: www.BlueBlazeBrewing.com/events.

