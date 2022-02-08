It's national cleanse your skin week

Tips for picking the right cleanser and skin care routine for your skin type

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How do you know which cleanser is best for you?

a. Sensitive skin? Avoid acids, gentle cleanser

b. Acne? Salicylic acid cleanser

c. Sun damage / anti-aging? Glycolic acid cleanser

How often should you be cleansing your face?

a. Twice a day unless you have very dry skin (such as in the winter) then just once a day, in the evening

b. If you wear makeup, removing it before you cleanse is important

For someone new to skin care, what is an example of a daily routine?

a. Cleanser

b. Tone – this acts as a second cleanser & preps your skin for the products you are about to apply so they are better absorbed

c. Vitamin C (AM) – antioxidant to help protect skin from “free radicals” such as UV rays, air pollution, etc. It is hydrating, brightening, anti-aging, and anti-inflammatory.

d. Retinol (PM) – Topical Vitamin A. Generates new skin cells, elastin, collagen. Amazing for anti-aging, fine lines, sun damage, you name it!

e. Moisturizer with SPF – even on rainy days, even if you don’t leave your house – put on SPF

What are some things people should avoid?

a. Over-stripping your skin. If you use too many ingredients too quickly it could lead to a damaged skin barrier which presents as redness, stinging, flaking. This is why it is so important to use a cleanser which is right for your skin type. It is also important to slowly introduce “actives” like glycolic acid & retinol – 3 days/week is a good rule of thumb.

