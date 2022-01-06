Celebrate National Doughnut Day with Reigning Doughnuts

They will have extended hours to celebrate the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Doughnut Day is coming up on June third, and Reigning Doughnuts is the perfect place to go. You can visit them at their walk-up window in NoDa for hot and fresh doughnuts. They have a wide variety of flavors, including some daily flavors like the cream cheese and berry, s’mores, maple bacon and more! They also have some delicious and refreshing drinks you can sip on this summer.

Plus, in honor of National Doughnut Day, Reigning Doughnuts will be extending their hours on June 3rd! They will have their shop open from 8am to 4pm, and then will open back up from 5pm to 10pm. They are located at 3120 N. Davidson Street in NoDa. For more information you can visit their website ReigningDoughnuts.com or find them on social media @ReigningDoughnuts.

