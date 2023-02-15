Celebrate National Drink Wine Day with Ever Andalo

They have a great all Italian wine list

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for a great spot to celebrate National Drink Wine Day, look no further than Ever Andalo! They have an all Italian wine list that you are sure to find something delicious from. There are so many choices you may have trouble narrowing it down! Their servers are very knowledgeable on the wines and will always be willing to help you chose which one is best for you. They can even help you pick one that will pair best with the food that you order!

Their food menu is delicious as well. If you'd like to give their food and wine a try, they are open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5pm. You can make a reservation on their website at EverAndalo.com or just walk in! They are closed on Mondays.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.