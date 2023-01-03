Don’t suffer in silence get help now!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Eating Disorder Awareness Week is always the last week of February. This year's theme is: It's Time For Change. On Wednesday, we were joined by Therapist, Juliet Kuehnle from Sun Counseling and Wellness.



Eating disorders are the 2nd highest statistic in mortality rate. On Wednesday's show, we learned - all of us will experience some sort eating disorder in our lifetime. Since the pandemic the eating disorder help line grew to 107% of people needing to get assistance.

Kuehnle telling us - our diet culture has contributed to the overwhelming number of eating disorder in the country. What people look like - compared to what is considered thin or heavy has only exacerbated the problem. There are a number of myths concerning eating disorders that need to be debunked so people can get healthy. A couple of those myths are: an eating disorder is a choice or most people with eating disorders are underweight.

Most people with an eating disorder are not underweight. Although most people with eating disorders are portrayed by the media as emaciated, you can’t tell whether someone has an eating disorder just by looking at them. These perceptions can perpetuate the problem and may cause distress in eating disorder sufferers for fear of not being “sick enough” or “good enough” at their disorder to deserve treatment. “This is a biopsychosocial illness which means there are biological components, psychological components and socio cultural elements all contributing to eating disorder” says Kuehnle. “Everyone and anyone can be affected. It’s not based on race, gender, or age; eating disorder can be found in most all demographics. Getting help is paramount. “One thing we need to do is stop talking and judging people based on their looks. We need better attitudes and to stop assigning morality to exercise and food. All food should eaten in moderation and all bodies are good bodies” says Kuehnle.