Celebrate National Gyro Day at Taziki's

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taziki’s is celebrating National Gyro Day, Thursday, September 1st. Taziki’s is giving away a free gyro ticket to anyone who purchases a gyro on September 1. The ticket can be redeemed on a future visit from Sep 5-30 for any gyro. Both dine-in and online orders will qualify for the promotion, but the free gyro ticket can only be redeemed on dine-in orders.

Taziki’s has a wide selection of healthy and delicious options; Grilled Chicken Gyro, Grilled Chicken Basil-Pesto Gyro, Grilled Beef Tender Gyro, Grilled Lamb Gyro and Grilled Veggie Gyro.

There are 2 Taziki’s locations in the Charlotte area. Taziki’s has been part of the Charlotte community since 2016. It is the perfect spot for a healthy, quick lunch or a relaxing Mediterranean dinner accompanied with your favorite glass of wine.

For more information, visit tazikis.com and follow Taziki’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

