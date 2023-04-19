Get Involved With DKMS for National Minority Health Month

Do you have what it takes to save a life? Find out! Register at dkms.org

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising.

Blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants can be used to treat blood cancers and over 70 other conditions, but 70% of patients in need must first find an unrelated matching donor. DKMS registers people around the world as potential donors and facilitates donations to save lives.

April is National Minority Health Month and you can help save a life. Minorities have a much more difficult time finding a donor match, and this month is a great time to jump in to potentially be someone's life saving match. This month also recognizes healthcare disparities for minority populations.

Do you have what it takes to save a life? Find out today! Register now at dkms.org.

Charlotte Today is a local lifestyle and entertainment show where you'll learn everything about the Queen City with hosts Mia Atkins and Eugene Robinson on WCNC Charlotte live weekdays at 11 a.m.

From what’s trending to local restaurants, events and entertainment, you’ll find it all on this show.

Charlotte Today also features sponsored content by local and national businesses. Are you a business interested in advertising with us? Go to WCNC.com/advertise or call now (214) 977-6001

If you have a question for the Charlotte Today team, feel free to email them at charlottetoday@wcnc.com

Make sure to follow Charlotte Today on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.